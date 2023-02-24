JUST IN
Business Standard

Pristyn Care expands presence to eastern India, partners with 60 hospitals

The company's goal is to double its presence in the country by the end of 2023 by expanding into more cities

Topics
healthcare | hospitals | health tech

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

health, digital, data, medical, healthcare

Pristym Care, a healthtech unicorn (company with a valuation of over $1 billion), has announced its expansion to eastern India. The firm has now partnered with over 60 hospitals and launched 50 clinics across Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati and Siliguri.

The company's goal is to double its presence in the country by the end of 2023 by expanding into more cities.

"We continue to witness a steady rise in demand for secondary healthcare services in eastern and Northeast India. Our expansion plan is aligned with our vision to strive and deliver excellent surgery care," said Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care.

"In addition, we've created over 1,000 jobs across clinical and non-clinical roles in the last three years. We will continue strengthening healthcare services and bring advanced treatment & technology into the region," he added.

Pristyn Care claims it digitally enables over 400 surgeons across more than 42 cities in the country. The company has completed over 1.55 million patient interactions while treating over 100,000 patients.

The company says it is currently operating in over 15 surgical categories, such as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Urology, Gynaecology etc. and plans to expand into IVF, hair transplant and bariatrics.

In an earlier announcement, the company said it aims to clock a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by FY24 as aims to minimise its cash burn rate.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:31 IST

