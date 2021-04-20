Pristyn Care's valuation crosses $550 mn, raises $53 mn in funding round

-
ALSO READ
Unacademy's valuation tops $2 bn with funding from Tiger Global, Dragoneer
Newest unicorn in town: Cars24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding
CARE Ratings freezes at 20% upper circuit on heavy volumes post Q2 results
Tiger Global, others buy $50 mn shares from existing investors of Unacademy
Goal-setting co Ally.io raises $50 mn from Greenoaks, Tiger Global, others
-
Pristyn Care, a healthcare startup specialising in surgeries, has got $53 million in a funding round led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. The deal raised the company’s valuation rose to more than $550 million, up from $250 million six months ago.
Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital were other investors in the Series-D funding round.
“With this new capital, we plan to expand our Surgery (sic) offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building,” said Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care.
Pristyn Care runs more than 100 clinics and it works with at least 400 hospitals. The company began in 2018, expanding since then to include over 300 physicians with experience of more than 300,000 surgeries between them. Pristyn Care provides services such as diagnostics support, health-insurance claim processing and hospital admission paperwork.
“By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India,” said Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global Management.
“With this round, we will invest in newer medical technologies to provide world-class treatment and experience to our surgery patients,” said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder of Pristyn Care. “We will also increase treatments for newer disease lines and get more people to access to top-quality medical care across the nation.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU