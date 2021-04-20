Pristyn Care's valuation crosses $550 mn, raises $53 mn in funding round

Pristyn Care, a startup specialising in surgeries, has got $53 million in a funding round led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. The deal raised the company’s valuation rose to more than $550 million, up from $250 million six months ago.

Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital were other investors in the Series-D funding round.

“With this new capital, we plan to expand our Surgery (sic) offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building,” said Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care.

Pristyn Care runs more than 100 clinics and it works with at least 400 hospitals. The company began in 2018, expanding since then to include over 300 physicians with experience of more than 300,000 surgeries between them. Pristyn Care provides services such as diagnostics support, health-insurance claim processing and hospital admission paperwork.

“By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India,” said Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global Management.

“With this round, we will invest in newer medical technologies to provide world-class treatment and experience to our surgery patients,” said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder of Pristyn Care. “We will also increase treatments for newer disease lines and get more people to access to top-quality medical care across the nation.”