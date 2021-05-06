Private equity players divided on reason for decline in exit deals

Private equity players have seen a sharp drop in exit deals during the pandemic but opinions are divided on the cause.

Is it because of the longer time taken to close a deal with due diligence in an uncertain and digital world? Is it that buyers are uninterested and investors are in serious trouble? Or perhaps private equity (PE) players are waiting for the impending IPOs announced by start-ups which they hope will give them the best return on their investment? Until the IPOs happen, they are postponing exit deals. According to data from VCC Edge which tracks PE investments, in the ...