Business Standard

2023 to be a challenging year due to Covid recurrence, says L&T CEO

Soaring price of oil, gas and other commodities, however, a concern, Subrahmanyan says

Topics
Larsen & Toubro | Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | S N Subrahmanyan

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

S N Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO
S N Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO

The world would have to brace for a challenging year in 2023 due to the latest spurt in Covid-19 cases in several countries, warned S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro, in his New Year address to employees on Monday.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 21:02 IST

