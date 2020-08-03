Products and platform business a safe bet for HCL Technologies: Experts

The bet on products and platform business by HCL Technologies has come as a huge positive for the company as the export-driven IT services industry has steered itself through uncertain business environment caused by the pandemic.

According to experts, the guaranteed licence-fee model generated from its products business would help the company achieve the FY21 revenue growth targets comfortably. “The products business is relatively new for Indian IT services players and investors. The vertical is now a significant part of the business for HCL Tech as it is drawing around 14 per cent ...