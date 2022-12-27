JUST IN
Profitability focus to drive gains for Mahindra CIE Automotive
Profitability focus to drive gains for Mahindra CIE Automotive

The company is selling its loss-making German CV forging business

Mahindra CIE Automotive

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Mahindra CIE

From its lows in mid-December, the stock of auto component maker, Mahindra CIE Automotive, is up over 13 per cent in trade. The gains are on expectations that a focus on profitability, steady growth in Indian operations and improving capital efficiency will improve its margin profile and return ratios.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:35 IST

