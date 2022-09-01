Promoter entity needs Income Tax dept nod for warrant conversion: NDTV

-
ALSO READ
Sebi approval needed for Adani to secure promoter group's stake: NDTV
After Adani Group's acquisition, here's a look at the brief history of NDTV
Target, acquirer, board of directors: Understanding a hostile takeover
RRPR Holdings board has to act in its fiduciary capacity, say lawyers
What is a hostile takeover?
-
RRPR Holding, the promoter entity of New Delhi Television (NDTV) told stock exchanges on Thursday the move by Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL) to convert warrants into equity shares would "require approvals and/or clarifications from the Income Tax Authorities".
It also invited VCPL to join its application to the Income Tax authorities seeking clarification over the deal by the Adani Group to buy the popular news network.
"Equity shares of NDTV held by RRPR Holding were provisionally attached by the Income Tax Authorities in the year 2017, with notification in 2018 that the attachment shall remain in place until completion of reassessment proceedings," said RRPR.
RRPR also cited a Securities Appellate Tribunal order dated July 20, 2022, stating "income tax authorities will be required to clarify whether in light of the SAT order, the provisional attachment will continue to operate on RRPR Holding equity shares held in NDTV."
It also said the network’s founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy may individually require independent approval from Income Tax authorities "to deal with any assets, including indirect shareholding in NDTV, arising from sub judice orders".
Adani Group's media arm on August 23 announced that it would purchase a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV, and make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the company. It had given 48 hours for the transfer of shares.
NDTV’s promoters said last week that the move to acquire indirect stake in the company had happened without their consent or inputs. They also indicated that a SEBI ban till November 2022 prevented them from trading in securities.
Adani contested this stand, saying it was "legally untenable" and that the 29.18 per cent stake in RRPR should be transferred to VCPL. It has tentatively fixed the open offer date for October 17.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 12:00 IST