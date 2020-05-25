Promoter to sell 2.75% stake worth $1 bn in Bharti Airtel via block deals

Bharti Telecom, one of the promoter entity of Bharti Airtel, is selling 2.75 per cent stake worth $1 billion in the telecom company via block deals on Tuesday morning.

According to the terms of transaction, the shares are being offered to large investors at 6 per cent discount to the closing price of Rs 593 a share as on March 22. JP Morgan is managing the sale with a floor price of Rs 558 per equity share.





With this, promoter joins a large number of blu chip in India which are on a fund raising spree.

Reliance Industries is raising Rs 53,125 crore by way of a rights issues apart from raising Rs 78,562 crore by selling part of its stake in its telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

Glaxo SmithKline PLC sold its 5.7 per cent stake in Hindustan Unilever for Rs 25,480 crore.