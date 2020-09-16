Promoters of Sterling & Wilson Solar to now repay pending loan by Sept 2021

A year since its listing, Sterling & Wilson Solar still awaits full payment of the intercorporate loan, the company extended to its promoters prior to the public offer. In a notification to the exchanges, the company said it has now extended the repayment timeline by another year.

In an NSE release, the company said, “Further extension of time upto September 30, 2021 to facilitate funding for the repayment of part of June 2020 installment and September 2020 installment has been approved by the board. “

In an earlier meeting held in December, Sterling & Wilson Solar’s board considered a revised payment schedule of the outstanding inter-corporate deposits, to be made in three quarterly installments in March, June and September. The outstanding loan in December was Rs 1,644 crore.

Promoters of the company-- and Company and Khurshed Daruvala--through letters in June and July had sought for an extension to facilitate the repayment of the June 2020 installment of Rs 500 crore. The company’s board in turn asked the promoters to provide necessary security for the June 2020 installment.





Sterling & Wilson Solar on Tuesday said, the company has been paid an amount of Rs 103 crore as on date out of June 2020 installment of Rs 500 crore. It added, “The Promoters have created security on certain immovable properties worth Rs 460 crore in favour of the company by creating mortgage by way of deposit of the title deeds to the company to secure the balance amount of Rs 397 crore of June 2020 installment."

With the September deadline looming, the promoters also informed the company, efforts to raise funds have been considerably affected due to certain reasons beyond their control. The promoters said, “It is improbable for the promoters to facilitate funding of September 2020 installment.” Promoters of the company have now offered a total security on various assets aggregating to around Rs 1,200 crore.

Sterling & Wilson Solar said it will also levy of an additional interest spread of 400 basis points per annum over the average interest rate on borrowings as against the interest spread of 100 basis points per annum levied earlier.