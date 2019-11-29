Property funds are in no hurry to invest in stressed realty projects

Real estate, especially the housing segment, has many financially stressed projects. However, property-focused private equity (PE) funds are in no hurry to put money there.

The reason: lack of clear legal rules and pricing issues. Last week, property consultancy JLL issued a report that there was an opportunity of $66 billion (Rs 4,700 crore) in stalled residential projects for institutional investors to tap. However, it noted, the year 2019 had seen deals worth no more than $1 billion (Rs 70-odd crore) in this space. “In my sense, a distressed asset is when an asset of ...