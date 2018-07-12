Prospects rebounding for Crompton Greaves Consumer on govt's rural push

After falling from its all-time high of Rs 295 in January to Rs 215 last month, Street sentiment is reviving for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton). The stock is now figuring among analysts’ picks on expectations that it would gain from the government’s rural push and initiatives.

Crompton is among the top five rural players, according to CLSA. Nomura, too, has it among its top picks due to expected gains from growth in the rural economy and infrastructure spending. The government’s measures to boost rural and agricultural economy will benefit Crompton’s ...