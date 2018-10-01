Pvt security firms against RBI move to bring in foreign cash management cos

The industry has opposed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to engage foreign to distribute national cash to banks and ATMs throughout India, saying it can pose major national and financial threat.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, chairman of the Central Association of Industry (CAPSI), the apex organisation of India's companies, said, "This decision has resulted in the sudden death to more than 5,000 medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) servicing banks for the last 20 years."

He said thousands of ex-servicemen have lost their means of livelihood and are now facing an acute financial crisis.

Indian running business will not be able to pay the balance of EMIs of loans taken to buy cash vans to run their operations.

This abrupt decision taken by has created a huge crisis for so many small and medium Indian companies, Singh said.