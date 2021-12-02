Q3 recovery, decent valuations to support HCL Tech's stock

HCL Technologies is the worst performer among Tier-1 IT companies over the past two months shedding about 13 per cent from its highs in September on weak Q2 results and guidance cut for products and platforms segment.

The stock has seen a recovery since its lows last week (up 7 per cent) after brokerages upgraded the stock on the back of improved outlook in the services business and attractive valuations. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities who have recently upgraded the stock believe that deal wins which have picked up over the last three quarters will translate into growth going ...