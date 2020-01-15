JUST IN
Trai's new tariff order: Broadcasters brace for subscription revenue dip
Q3 results preview: US regulatory overhang on earnings of pharma firms

The US is Indian pharma's largest export market and Indian drugmakers account for a little over 30 per cent of generic drugs sold in that country

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Analysts feel December quarter earnings growth for the pharmaceutical sector would be tepid for major firms. The key reason is persisting issues with the US Food and Drug Administration. The US is Indian pharma’s most important export market.

The India market, however, has seen steady growth and is expected to boost their margins. Analysts expect the top companies to report five per cent sales growth from a year before, on a tough base. Year-on-year earnings growth should be around 1 per cent for the quarter. In contrast, domestic sales are likely to have seen growth of ...

First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 01:55 IST

