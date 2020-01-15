Q3 results preview: US regulatory overhang on earnings of pharma firms

Analysts feel December quarter earnings growth for the pharmaceutical sector would be tepid for major firms. The key reason is persisting issues with the US Food and Drug Administration. The US is Indian pharma’s most important export market.

The India market, however, has seen steady growth and is expected to boost their margins. Analysts expect the top companies to report five per cent sales growth from a year before, on a tough base. Year-on-year earnings growth should be around 1 per cent for the quarter. In contrast, domestic sales are likely to have seen growth of ...