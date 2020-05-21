JUST IN
Q4 a minor blip in Biocon's growth story, recovery expected in Q1FY21

Analysts estimate 38 per cent annual growth in earnings during FY20-22 led by launch of biosimilars and market gains

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Biocon's revenue growth at just 3 per cent for the March quarter, compared to 13 to 30 per cent in first three quarters of 2019-20, was largely due to Covid-19 led supply disruption. The biologics segment (biosimilars), which has driven Biocon’s performance for 7 straight quarters, declined by 21 per cent year-on-year in Q4 as the supply scheduled for quarter-end could not be completed.

For the full year, however, biologics (30 per cent of revenues) still grew by 29 per cent over the previous year. Christiane Hamacher, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics, said, ...

First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 19:15 IST

