AIF investments in Mauritius, Singapore and Honk Kong under Sebi lens

The (Sebi) is scrutinising overseas investments by (AIFs), particularly in regions such as Mauritius, Singapore and Hong Kong. The capital market regulator has even turned down applications proposing to make substantial investments outside of India, said two people in know.

This follows inputs from the government and other central agencies on the possible misuse of the conditions guiding such investments as laid out under the securities laws and the (FEMA).

“The regular is exercising cautious over new investment applications as well as undertaking extensive background checks of sponsors and fund managers,” said one of the person cited above.

According to him, regulator ensure that overseas investments made by AIFs, which includes hedge funds and venture capital funds (VCs), are not indulging in round-tripping or other prohibited activities.

For hedge funds and VCs, a limit of $750 million on overseas investments has been set by Sebi. Even then, entities still be required to submit each proposal for prior approval. The limits allocated must be utilised with six months from the date of the approval.

Financial services players such as asset managers and wealth managers must fulfil conditions under FEMA, which say the entity should be profitable for three years and invest as joint ventures (JV) or Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries (WOS) set up outside India, with prior approval from the concerned regulator.

“As far as outbound investment by AIFs are concerned, there are specific parameters for the investee company that are outlined by the market regulator which should be met. AIFs interested in such investment are required to satisfy Sebi that the offshore entity has a meaningful connection with India to result in indirect benefits to India through such investment among other requirements. However, if the investment fails to satisfy the regulator of the above requirement being fulfilled, rejection may occur. Also, there is an allocated cap ($750 million) for all such overseas investment by AIFs under automatic route. There should be no jurisdictional bias for approving or rejecting the proposal in our view, said Siddharth Shah, partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm that services foreign investors.

These jurisdiction, including Mauritius, remains a preferred destination for Asian investors, especially those wanting to invest in debt and derivatives instruments, as there is no tax to be paid on investments in these asset classes except for the interest part in the debt instrument.

Mauritius, specifically provides for two types of investments vehicles for offshore funds: Collective investment schemes, which can invest across asset classes and closed-ended or private equity funds via an investment holding company.

In 2015, Sebi allowed AIFs to invest up to 25 per cent of the investible funds in equity and equity-linked instruments, only of offshore venture capital undertaking with Indian connection, subject to an overall limit of $500 million. Later, in 2018, the regulator had enhanced the limit to $750 million and asked AIFs and venture funds to mandatorily disclose the utilisation of the such limits within five working days of such usage on the regulator's intermediary portal.

Further, if an AIF or VCF wishes to surrender the overseas limit at any point of time within the validity period, the same will have to be reported within two working days from the date of decision to surrender the limit, it added.

AIFs are funds established or incorporated in India for the purpose of pooling in capital from Indian and foreign investors for investing as per a pre-decided policy, while VCFs are investment funds that manage the money of investors who seek private equity stakes in start-ups.