Q4 results preview: Growth recovery for pharma after a muted first half

Aided by the US market, which is on a recovery path, the Indian pharma sector is expected to report a second consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line growth (in the March quarter). A rupee depreciation of about 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), along with stability in pricing, increasing new product launches, and the flu season, have all led to the growth.

Analysts at Edelweiss see US sales of Indian pharma majors growing 13 per cent YoY during the quarter in constant currency terms. Firms like Lupin and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have seen large product launches including ...