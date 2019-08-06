QIPs to lead fundraising activities: Edelweiss Securities' Gopal Agrawal

“We expect high-growth companies and a few private equity (PE)-backed companies to tap into the capital market with public issues,” says Gopal Agrawal, co-head, investment banking, Edelweiss Securities. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says qualified institutional placements (QIPs) will lead capital-raising activities this year, led by infrastructure and financial services firms.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the initial public offering (IPO) market this year? Four to five IPO launches are planned in the ongoing quarter. Performances of these IPOs after ...