Jio Cloud PC: Will it be a game changer for small and medium businesses?
Qualcomm to provide chipset platforms for Reliance Jio's 5G equipment

The US chip design company is helping indigenous manufacture of 5G FWA customer equipment, working with mobile device makers to enable stand alone 5G phones and also reduce their prices

Reliance Jio | Qualcomm | Reliance Industries

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

semiconductor, integrated circuit IC, chipset, technology, internet of things, electronics, mobile, smartphone, manufacturing, make in india, chips, taiwan, graphic

Global chip design company, Qualcomm Inc, is working closely with Reliance Jio to provide its chipset platforms for the latter’s tryst with the Open RAN 5G network, say sources. Reliance, which is building the network indigenously, has already built its 5G stacks, including the core and the radios.  

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 17:37 IST

