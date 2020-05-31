Quess Corp headcount likely to fall 10-15% in Q1 amid Covid-19 crisis

Business services provider Quess Corp, India’s largest private sector employer, is likely to see a 10-15 per cent reduction in headcount in the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2020-21, or FY21) because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Though fall in the number of associates is expected to affect the earnings of the Bengaluru-headquartered company in Q1, the management is hopeful of returning to the growth path once major cities open up. “Our headcount was only down by around 5 per cent between February and April. We see another 5 per cent reduction in ...