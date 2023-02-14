Quick commerce firms deliver last-minute Valentine's gifts amid rosy demand

This Valentine’s Day, quick commerce have come to the aid of customers buying last-minute gifts for their Valentine. Platforms like Zepto, Dunzo, Blinkit and Instamart have witnessed a huge uptick in demand for Valentine’s Day goodies this week.

While roses and chocolates emerged as favourites, demand for personal care and grooming products rose too.

Zepto

Quick commerce firm sold over 200,000 roses during the week. Furthermore, the average demand for chocolates, heart-shaped cookies and candy doubled between February 7-14.

The firm saw a 4x jump in sales on February 9, Chocolate Day. Ice-cream sales grew over 50 per cent in the second week of February.

Beyond indulgences, stuffed teddy bears and heart-shaped cushions were a popular choice of gifts that saw a 10-fold spike in sales on an average during Valentine's week. On Teddy Day (Feb 10) alone, there was a seven-fold demand surge for soft toys, the firm said.

“Appealing to our young set of customers, lifestyle-led categories such as makeup and beauty, personal care, and grooming, were a hot pick. Makeup and Beauty witnessed a growth of over 50 per cent in the second week, whereas beauty accessories grew by over 125 per cent,” revealed Vinay Dhanani, COO, .

“Fragrance and Deo grew by around 50 per cent over the first week and electrical grooming products saw a growth of over 80 per cent,” he added.

Sales of party decorations on the platform also grew by over 90 per cent.

Dunzo

Reliance-backed saw an average growth of 30 per cent in all categories, including self-care, chocolates and sexual wellness. Some of the products on the platform had a 95 per cent sell-through, while the top 50 SKUs (stock keeping units) saw a three-fold growth.

During Valentine's week, roses and chocolates saw a lot of last-minute orders and were also among the top selling products on . The firm claims to have crossed its selling target and hit a 100 per cent sale on all the roses that it procured.

Chocolates saw a 25 per cent jump in the week overall and a three-fold increase on chocolate day, February 9.

Male grooming products came a close second with a 70 per cent jump in orders week on week. Some varieties of condoms and sexual wellness products also saw a 40 per cent jump in orders.

“Be it everyday shopping or during the festivals, we optimise our assortment and inventory to give the right choices for our customers. Our strength is curating seasonal and occasion-specific combos and offers that have always struck a chord with our users,” said a spokesperson.

Blinkit

Zomato’s quick commerce business Blinkit, similarly, witnessed around 2,000 orders for chocolates per hour on Chocolate Day, February 9th.

“More than 10,000 single roses, 1,200 bouquets already delivered. Good start to Valentine’s Day,” Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit, tweeted at 10 am on February 14.

Thirty per cent of all orders on Blinkit till Valentine’s Day afternoon were placed for someone else, he revealed.

Blinkit also saw an increase in orders for men’s deodorant and women’s perfume.

Instamart

Swiggy’s Instamart sold around 250,000 roses during the Valentine’s Day period in 2022. The firm expects a 4x jump in such orders this year, close to a million roses.

As per a company analysis, this year, Instamart expects a surge in orders for items like chocolates, flowers, teddy bears, curated gift boxes and greeting cards.