Quick commerce: One lighter a day, Rs 9,500 tip; insight into Blinkit use

It’s been a year of ups and downs for quick commerce. A slight slowdown in the sector's growth, brought about by a lull in funding has, however, not stopped consumers from placing quirky orders. The quick commerce platform Blinkit, in its annual report for year 2022, has revealed some bizarre orders placed by customers this year. From ordering lighters every day for 6 months to spending almost Rs 1.4 lakh on a single order, Blinkit saw some unusual orders placed this year.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 23:56 IST
