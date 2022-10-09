JUST IN
Business Standard

Radio phase-III rules may kick off M&As, see smaller players exit: Experts

Push into C&D category cities to aid growth; sector had shrunk to half its pre-pandemic market size of Rs 3,100 cr due to Covid-19 and other curbs over past two years

Topics
Radio | M&As | mergers and acquisitions

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Radio
By 2024, the radio sector could touch Rs 2,100 crore in terms of size, which is still below its pre-pandemic market size (of Rs 3,100 crore) by 32 per cent, the report said

The new radio phase III guidelines, announced last week by the government, may pave the way for mergers and acquisitions, sector experts and radio broadcasters said. Smaller players may choose to exit the market now, as the government has removed the 15 per cent ceiling on channel holding, which was inhibiting growth.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:18 IST

