Rafale deal: CAG says Dassault Aviation, MBDA yet to fulfil obligation

-
ALSO READ
CAG report on defence offset performance in next Par session: Sitharaman
Extra financial burden on consumers due to PGCIL's inefficiency: CAG
Will India have an edge over Pakistan, China after all 36 Rafales join IAF?
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on Sept 10; French defence min to attend
Worried about probable bird-hits, IAF concerned over security of Rafale
-
Dassault Aviation and MBDA are yet to fulfil their offset obligations of offering high technology to India as part of the deal relating to procurement of 36 Rafale jets, the Comptroller and Auditor General said in a report released on Wednesday.
Dassault is the manufacturer of the Rafale jets while MBDA supplied the missile systems for the aircraft.
In its report tabled in Parliament, the CAG also painted a grim picture of efficacy of India’s offset policy saying it did not find a single case of foreign vendors transferring high technology to the Indian industry, adding defence sector ranked 62nd out of 63 sectors receiving FDI.
“In the offset contract relating to 36 Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the vendors M/s Dassault Aviation and M/s MBDA initially proposed to discharge 30 per cent of their offset obligation by offering high technology to the DRDO,” the CAG said.
“The DRDO wanted to obtain technical assistance for the indigenous development of engine (Kaveri) for the Light Combat Aircraft. Till date, the vendor has not confirmed transfer of this technology,” according to a press release issued by the CAG.
The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly 4 years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 aircraft for a sum of Rs 59,000 crore.
Under India’s offset policy, foreign defence entities are mandated to spend at least 30 per cent of the total contract value in India through procurement of components or setting up of research and development facilities.
The offset norms are applicable to all capital purchases above Rs 300 crore made through imports. The offset obligations can be made through FDI, free transfer of technology to Indian firms, and purchase of products made by Indian firms.
The CAG said as the offset policy has not yielded the desired result, the defence ministry needs to review the policy and its implementation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU