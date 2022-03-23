Rage Coffee onboards Virat Kohli as investor and brand ambassador

Rage Coffee, has onboarded as an investor and brand ambassador. The Delhi-based FMCG Company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged products

This association between the top cricketer with the brand would entrench Rage as a fan favorite in the market and create a pathway for customer acquisition. Previously Rage had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in Aug 2021.

“I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time, and I am excited to be a part of its growth journey, '' said . "The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some trailblazing products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee of our time.”

Being a caffeine innovation brand, Rage said its popularity is driven by a strong community. The brand has swiftly scaled up to new territories since its inception in 2018 – selling extensively online and expanding the offline network, covering over 2500 offline touch points across India.

“ has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world," said Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee. "Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard."

The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint Pan-India and will utilise the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes. Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent.