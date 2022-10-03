Raghupati Singhania receives PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022

& Industries Chairman Raghupati Singhania was on Monday conferred the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PHDCCI’s) prestigious lifetime achievement for 2022 by Lok Sabha Speaker at the chamber’s 117th annual session.

The event felicitated industry stalwarts who had transformed society, made outstanding contribution to improving the community, set benchmarks in entrepreneurship, and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities.

As a tech-savvy industrialist with a strong focus on innovation, Singhania has led transformation in each of his businesses. It was under his leadership that had pioneered radial technology in India in 1977.

On receiving the award, Singhania said: “I am grateful and honoured to receive this prestigious . I am thankful to PHDCCI and jury members for conferring this honour on me. The is a testament to JK Group’s efforts towards serving the society with innovation and collaborative efforts. I would also like to thank my colleagues and industry partners for their support in our successful journey."