Business Standard

Raghupati Singhania receives PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022

The event felicitated industry stalwarts for transforming society, helping improve the community, setting entrepreneurship benchmarks, and demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities

Topics
JK Tyre | award | Indian industry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

JK Tyres Chairman received the PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022 from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
JK Tyres Chairman received the PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022 from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

JK Tyre & Industries Chairman Raghupati Singhania was on Monday conferred the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PHDCCI’s) prestigious lifetime achievement award for 2022 by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the chamber’s 117th annual session.

The event felicitated industry stalwarts who had transformed society, made outstanding contribution to improving the community, set benchmarks in entrepreneurship, and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities.

As a tech-savvy industrialist with a strong focus on innovation, Singhania has led transformation in each of his businesses. It was under his leadership that JK Tyre had pioneered radial technology in India in 1977.

On receiving the award, Singhania said: “I am grateful and honoured to receive this prestigious award. I am thankful to PHDCCI and jury members for conferring this honour on me. The award is a testament to JK Group’s efforts towards serving the society with innovation and collaborative efforts. I would also like to thank my colleagues and industry partners for their support in our successful journey."

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:34 IST

`
