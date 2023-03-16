Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of (TCS) Limited has tendered his resignation effective September 15, 2023, said the company in a BSE filing.

The company further added that K Krithivasan would be the Chief Executive Officer Designate effective March 16, 2023. He shall take over as the CEO and MD of TCS in the next financial year, subject to shareholder’s approval.

K Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined in 1989.



During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales, the BSE filing of the company said.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.