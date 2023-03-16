K Krithivasan: A lot riding on TCS CEO-designate's track record

“Humble”, “kind”, and “spiritual” are some adjectives used to describe K Krithivasan, chief executive officer designate and global head of banking, financial services, and insurance business, (TCS), where he is an old stager.

Krithivasan, based out of Chennai, has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years. He joined in 1989. During his long tenure at the company, he has held leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management, and sales.

“ is the best company when it comes to succession plans. They (the management) never look outside for senior roles. Besides, Rajesh will be transitioning Krithivasan into his role by September,” said an analyst.

More importantly, sources in the industry said Krithivasan was well known internally. Chennai, his base, is one of the biggest centres for in terms of talent.

Krithivasan has been responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and building deep customer relationships and mindshare, as well as market positioning. He has played a key role in helping customers in banking, financial services, and insurance, with digital transformations, change management cycle acceleration, value delivery, technology strategy and governance, said the company in a statement.

He is a member of the board of directors of TCS Iberoamerica and TCS Ireland, and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

Krithivasan received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in industrial and management engineering from IIT Kanpur.