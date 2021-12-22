Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils its brand identity

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed on Wednesday revealed its much-anticipated brand identity with the unveiling of its ‘Rising A’ symbol and tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky’.

"With India’s youngest and greenest fleet, the brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience.

"The Rising A is inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing. ‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys. The brand colours, ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature," the soon-to-be-launced carrier said in a statement.

“Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol. The Akasa Air brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of us,” said Vinay Dube, Akasa Air Founder, MD and CEO. “It is our promise to all, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs, that it’s your sky, your

dreams, your passions, and your personal journey, and Akasa Air is honoured to be a part of it.”

"We wanted our logo to be simple, easy-to-recall and connect with our brand ethos. The Rising A seamlessly connects aviation and ascension and exudes warmth, dependability, freedom, and motion. We believe that the sky embraces everyone and is no longer the limit," said Belson Coutinho, CoFounder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air. “To bring this brand identity and promise to life, we are building a youthful, friendly, and dynamic culture of service and excellence, driven by a tech-led and sustainability-led strategy," he added.

The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.