Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils its brand identity

-
ALSO READ
What could work and what needn't for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airline venture
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa in talks with Boeing for up to 100 Max jets
Low costs, quick ramp up to be gameplan of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets no objection certificate from govt
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes
-
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday revealed its much-anticipated brand identity with the unveiling of its ‘Rising A’ symbol and tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky’.
"With India’s youngest and greenest fleet, the Akasa Air brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience.
"The Rising A is inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing. ‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys. The brand colours, ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature," the soon-to-be-launced carrier said in a statement.
Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air
Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing.
Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise. pic.twitter.com/vzMDT9gEmv — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 22, 2021
“Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol. The Akasa Air brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of us,” said Vinay Dube, Akasa Air Founder, MD and CEO. “It is our promise to all, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs, that it’s your sky, your
dreams, your passions, and your personal journey, and Akasa Air is honoured to be a part of it.”
"We wanted our logo to be simple, easy-to-recall and connect with our brand ethos. The Rising A seamlessly connects aviation and ascension and exudes warmth, dependability, freedom, and motion. We believe that the sky embraces everyone and is no longer the limit," said Belson Coutinho, CoFounder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air. “To bring this brand identity and promise to life, we are building a youthful, friendly, and dynamic culture of service and excellence, driven by a tech-led and sustainability-led strategy," he added.
The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU