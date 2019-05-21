Ramesh Ramanathan appointed as the new chairman of Sterling Holidays

appointed as the chairman and managing director of Sterling Resorts Limited, a lifestyle company.

Ramanathan will be bringing his strategic vision and proven leadership experience to the role of Chairman and Managing Director of He would focus his energies towards aggressively growing the business through new acquisitions, expansion of the destination network through management contracts, enhancing the stature of the brand, digitization of the business & growing the Nature Trails business, said the company.

Ramanathan said, "I am honoured and excited to be chosen by the board to lead towards our vision of being the No.1 Brand in India. The dynamic developments and constant innovation in the holiday segment presents tremendous growth potential. I look forward to further strengthening the brand and build market leadership for ”

As Managing Director of Sterling Holidays, Ramanathan has spearheaded the transformation of Sterling Holidays and Resorts into the country's leading experiential holiday brand spread across 37 resorts. He has driven the modernisation and upgradation of resorts and given the brand a new look that captures the essence of experiential holidays that Sterling today delivers to its guests.

Ramanathan has over 43 years of experience across diverse consumer industries such as Hospitality, Retail, Paints, Consumer internet, Tyres & Building materials.

Ramesh's career in the hospitality industry began when he joined Sterling in 1991 as Vice President - Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and, thereafter, Human Resources and Resort Operations. During his career with Sterling Holidays, He has held various leadership positions, taking the company from a fledgling stage and growing it into an acknowledged success in the worldwide Ownership industry.