Rane TRW opens Rs 400-million facility for occupant safety systems

Its initial capacity would be around 500,000 airbag modules per annum and one million seat belt units per annum

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Trichy-Chennai national highway

Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Rane Group and ZF Group, has started a new facility for occupant safety systems at Tiruchirapalli (Trichy), Tamil Nadu.

The facility is located on the Trichy-Chennai national highway, 40 km from Trichy and 300 km from Chennai, and it would add capacity to localise laser cutting of fabrics and airbag cushion manufacturing for its own use and also exports.

The company has invested around Rs 400 million in the new facility. Its initial capacity would be around 500,000 airbag modules per annum and one million seat belt units per annum.

This would be ramped up to 1 million airbag modules and 2 million units of seatbelt units in the next two years, with an additional investment of around Rs 250 to 300 million.

Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Group & Managing Director, Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt Ltd said that the facility would address the increasing demand for occupant safety systems.

Dr Michael Büchsner, Executive Vice President, Passive Safety Systems Division, ZF Group added the Indian market is important for ZF Group and particularly for company's Passive Safety Systems Division.
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:44 IST

