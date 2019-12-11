RBL Bank: Concerns over asset quality overshadow recent fund raise

When money comes in at the right time for a bank and in proper measure, that’s a huge relief for its investors. What’s more, if it comes when asset quality clean-up is underway it sends out a message that investors haven’t lost faith in the franchise.

However, considering RBL Bank’s stock price movement – down about 10 per cent in a week, these positives aren’t really showing up. This is despite the bank’s common equity tier – 1 (CET-1) ratio increasing from 11.3 per cent to 15.3 per cent, after last week’s fund raising of Rs 2,025 ...