RBL, Zomato and Mastercard to launch new co-branded credit cards

Mastercard is banking big on its co-branded card in partnership with Zomato and RBL, in a bid to tap the potential of online food delivery market, which has been expanding beyond big cities.
The ‘Edition Cards’ will offer a host of benefits for cardholders every time they use Zomato or spend online and offline. The co-branded card, which comes in two variants — Edition and Edition Classic, will offer benefits such as Zomato Gold membership, cash back as well as airport lounge access.
“We started (the co-branded cards programme) three years ago... one of the reasons you're seeing more of these launches is because we’re talking directly to the merchants,” said Rajeev Kumar, senior vice-president, market development, South Asia, Mastercard.
