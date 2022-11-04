JUST IN
Adani Group announces opening of data centre 'AdaniConneX' in Chennai
AdaniConneX launches 'Chennai 1', a 17 Mw data centre in Sipcot IT Park
RCapital lenders meet ends in stalemate over key challenge mechanism issue

CoC decides that all bidders, while submitting their resolution plans, will agree in writing to participate in the Challenge Mechanism in whatever form it is implemented by the lenders later

Topics
Reliance Captial | Credit issue | Indian companies

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
Fifty five top global and local conglomerates have shown interest to bid for Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries so far, according to a filing made by Reliance Capital to the stock exchanges

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital failed to resolve a key issue on the challenge mechanism process to the winning bid which is threatening to delay the debt resolution of the company.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:11 IST

