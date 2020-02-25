RCom resolution plan: Committee of creditors to meet again on March 2

With many of the bank representatives in the committee of creditors (CoC) informing that their respective boards had not met to consider the (RCom) sale, the meeting was shifted to March 2. The decision was taken in a COC meeting on Monday. The representatives included State Bank of India, which, too, has not cleared the resolution plan, sources said. The resolution professional together with a law firm is working with banks to clarify pending points. The voting results on the various resolutions to sell RCom, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel is expected to be declared on March 4.