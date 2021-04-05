Panacea Biotec to make 100 mn doses of Sputnik V for global markets

As India emerges as a major manufacturing hub for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the latest firm to partner with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to make the Sputnik V vaccine in India is Panacea Biotec that will make 100 million doses of the vaccine here annually for the global market. With this the total manufacturing capacity of Sputnik V in India becomes 852 million doses annually from partners including Stelis Pharma (Strides arm), Hetero, Gland Pharma, Virchow Group. More players are likely to sign manufacturing agreements with RDIF soon, claimed sources. Apart from Panacea Biotec, even Serum Institute of India is likely to sign a contract manufacturing agreement with RDIF, claimed sources in the know. Serum Institute, however, did not comment on the matter. Hyderabad based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is going to distribute the vaccine in India and DRL and RDIF have lined up around 250 million doses for India. The remaining production in India will be exported. Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec, said that it will make Sputnik V for global markets at facilities complying with strict GMP standards and prequalified by WHO. The vaccine is yet to get nod from India’s drugs regulator for use in India. DRL is expected to present more data on safety, immune response and logistics plan before the subject expert panel soon.

