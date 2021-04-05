- China reports 32 cases of coronavirus on April 4, highest since January 31
- Covid-19 or not, show must go on, says Future Group founder Kishore Biyani
- Serum Institute may apply to sell Covid-19 vaccine Covishield commercially
- Centre likely to offer an exit window to holders of cryptocurrencies
- Diamond in the rough: Why NINL is attracting interest from all the big boys
- MobiKwik: What makes the firebrand co-founders defensive about company
- Monetary policy: All eyes on RBI for orderly evolution of yields
- IT companies look set for strongest quarter in years, say analysts
Covid LIVE: India records biggest spike with 103793 cases, lockdowns return
Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. Follow LIVE UPDATES
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown
India reported 103,793 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike of the year, pushing the overall tally to 12,587,920, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 165,132.
Rajasthan on Sunday ordered a night curfew, closed multiplexes and gymnasiums and suspended Classes 1 to 9 in schools from April 5 to 19 to slow down the pandemic. Maharashtra announced a complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Essential services and public transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 131,897,284. While 106,183,383 have recovered, 12,865,513 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 31,420,327 cases.
Follow LIVE UPDATES Here:
