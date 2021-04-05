JUST IN
Covid LIVE: India records biggest spike with 103793 cases, lockdowns return

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

coronavirus, mask
A woman wearing protective mask walk past wall graffiti to spread awareness about the corona virus, in Mumbai on Monday.
India reported 103,793 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike of the year, pushing the overall tally to 12,587,920, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 165,132. 

Rajasthan on Sunday ordered a night curfew, closed multiplexes and gymnasiums and suspended Classes 1 to 9 in schools from April 5 to 19 to slow down the pandemic. Maharashtra announced a complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Essential services and public transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. 

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 131,897,284. While 106,183,383 have recovered, 12,865,513 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 31,420,327 cases.

