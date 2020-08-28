Re-rating potential in Tech Mahindra as growth outlook improves

Even as growth prospects in the IT sector are improving amid the Covid-19-led new normal, the stock of Tech Mahindra (TechM) has seen strong investor support in the recent times. With a 10 per cent rise over the last month, the TechM stock has been among the top gainers in the Nifty IT index, which has risen just 0.4 per cent during the same period.

An improved outlook with expectations of increase in spending in the telecommunication (telecom) space, including on 5G and other telecom infrastructure, is reviving investors’ interest towards the stock. With around 40 per cent of ...