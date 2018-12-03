Realty developers with rental assets to profit from boom in office space

Realty developers with rentals are set to benefit from an ongoing boom in office and retail property absorption. DLF’s rental arm, DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) is likely to have a rental Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 30 billion this financial year.

It is expected to continue seeing at least 10 per cent annual rental income growth over the next four to five years. This would be driven by another 4 million sq ft of assets becoming operational, along with another 24 mn sq ft of land bank in the rental arm, according to a report ...