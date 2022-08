Reasonable to expect positive FPI flows will continue: Abhiram Eleswarapu

The market rally in the past two months has made valuations expensive. As a result, any new data that points to sticky inflation or sharply falling growth could hurt equities, says Abhiram Eleswarapu, head of India equities, . He told Sundar Sethuraman, in an interview he would prefer to be defensively positioned and opt for cash-rich and dividend-paying . Edited excerpts:

