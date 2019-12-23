Registering a company? Starting a business gets just a little bit easier

Registering a company? Soon there will be one fewer thing to worry about, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) planning to give a bank account number to each company as soon as it is incorporated. The move is part of the government’s push to better India’s ranking on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index, especially on the criterion of starting a business, a senior government official told Business Standard.

In giving ranking on ease of doing business, the World Bank has 10 parameters, of which starting a business is one. While India’s ...