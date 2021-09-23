Regulatory oversight needs fine-tuning with changing times: CCI Chairman

-
ALSO READ
Antitrust case: HC paves way for CCI investigation against Amazon, Flipkart
CAIT hails HC order, asks Goyal to direct CCI probe into Amazon, Flipkart
CCI orders antitrust probe against WhatsApp's new privacy policy
CCI gives approval to Heineken extra stake buy in United Breweries
Top restaurant body moves CCI for redress on issues with Zomato, Swiggy
-
Regulatory oversight should be regularly fine-tuned with changing times to suit the dynamic business environment, especially in the present digital world, Ashok Gupta, chairman of Competition Commission of India said on Thursday.
Gupta said that data hegemony by some digital companies may lead to an “attention economy”, in which big tech players work to capture user attention, build profiles of their choices and habits and then sell those profiles to advertisers. “The CCI has a very important role in ensuring that these platforms remain neutral, offer a level playing field and allow enterprises, big and small, that access consumers through these platforms, to compete on the basis of merits,” the CCI chairman said during an address at a conference by Associated Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
He said that in these fast-evolving and dynamic markets, a regulator’s task is much like hitting at moving targets. “The regulatory stance needs to be nuanced, and the enforcement toolbox needs to be adapted to these changes so that the instrumentality remains fit for purpose. The challenge is to keep abreast of the developments in these markets and continue to evolve and refine the tools,” Gupta said.
Also read: Big Tech under the scanner in India after South Korea slaps fine on Google
CCI head said competition is the life force of markets that creates the best incentives for businesses to increase efficiency, drives their productivity and fuels innovation.
“Despite its all-encompassing benefits, healthy competition may not emerge on its own. Even the most ardent votaries of a market economy recognise that liberalised markets cannot be presumed to be competitive and efficient,” he said.
Gupta said that Without oversight and necessary intervention, we could witness a chaotic environment, where dominant firms misuse their market power to fence out competition. He said cartels could drive up prices or anti-competitive mergers could weaken the competitive structure of markets, resulting in businesses getting affected and consumers being deprived of value for money. “The objective of CCI is to bring about market corrections where fair competition is found to be hindered due to anti-competitive conduct,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU