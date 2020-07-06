Relaxed capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode

Several listed companies are making most of the relaxed capital raising norms by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). But concerns remain where the promoters have neither the capacity nor the liquidity to capitalise their companies.

A spate of fund-raising plans by listed companies hogged the headlines of business media in June. Among the various instruments to raise funds, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) is turning out to be a notable one, with around Rs 35,000 crore expected to come in through this route in the July-August period this year. The ...