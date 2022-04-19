Reliance Brands acquires 51% stake in couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

-
Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, on Tuesday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to invest in couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51 per cent majority stake.
The fashion house AJSK currently has three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men’s label.
"With this partnership, the brand will focus to position India as a creator of the finest, competing with the finest across the globe, while being committed to championing the Indian artisans and bringing forth their craftsmanship on the world stage. This renewed will enable the brand," said Reliance Brands in a statement.
“Teaming up with India’s foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft. Inspiration from the old to create with a brand new approach is their gift. Abu Sandeep have been extraordinarily successful for over three decades and it is time that their endeavour to present their unabashed vision of luxury reached every nook and corner of the world, carving a unique space for the brand globally, making them true Ambassadors of Indian Style,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will continue to lead the design and creative direction of the brand.
"When we started Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla our mission was clear, we wanted to bring India’s impeccable craftsmanship and sense of style that had developed over centuries to the modern world. We wanted Indians to feel proud of our culture and we’re determined to ensure it was revered in the global fashion landscape. In the past 35 years we have done just that, not only have we brought traditional techniques back to life, but we have also created new ones that reflect the tastes and culture of modern India. Now with the support of Reliance Brands, we will be able to finally fulfil our ambition of global expansion. With RBL's world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,” said Abu Sandeep.
RBL has 680 stores and 916 shop-in-shops in India. It also has brand partnerships Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, and others.
In 2019, RBL acquired the British toy retailer, Hamleys, which has has 215 doors across 17 countries
