IT firms must focus on problem recognition and solution mindset: Murthy
Reliance Capital lenders appoint SBI Caps, JM Financial to sell assets

Move follows default on debt to debenture holders who form 99% of the firm's liability

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The lenders of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) have appointed SBI Caps and JM Financial to sell the assets of the company after the Anil Ambani-owned company defaulted on the debt of its debenture holders and other creditors. The debentures holders represent 99 per cent of Reliance Capital's total debt and have formed the committee of debenture holders (CODH) for debt resolution of the company.

RCL's total indebtedness is Rs 19,806 crore including accrued interest up to August 31 to banks and debenture holders. Of this, debenture holders’ exposure is Rs 15,000 crore. The ...

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 17:40 IST

