Business Standard

Reliance Retail arm takes on Tatas, ITC: Launches FMCG brand 'Independence'

Made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand Independence will roll out nationally after Gujarat unveiling

Topics
Reliance Retail | Reliance Group | FMCG

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Reliance_Independence
In the months ahead, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat

Reliance Consumer Products — the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) — launched its consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Its product portfolio, which includes staples, processed food, and other daily essentials, was introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad.

The launch of these products puts it in direct competition with Adani Wilmar, Tata Consumer, and ITC who also have a portfolio of staples and processed food.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence, which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products, including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” Isha Ambani, director, RRVL, was quoted as saying.

“The company plans to develop Gujarat as a ‘go-to market’ state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national roll-out for the brand,” the company said in its release.

In the months ahead, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.

The high-decibel integrated launch announcement will be supported with on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad, complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television advertising.

It also said that building on the equity and affinity of the Reliance brand in Gujarat, the company plans to make the Independence launch an empowering movement for all stakeholders, such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and kiranas.

The company is collaborating with trade partners, including manufacturers and mom-and-pop stores, to create high-quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities, the company added in its statement.

This announcement was after Isha announced at the company’s annual general meeting in August that RRVL would launch its FMCG business this year.

According to a presentation sourced by Business Standard, RRVL intends to take its private label products which it sells at its supermarkets and hypermarkets, Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart, to general trade.

The company had internally set a turnover target of Rs 50,000 crore from the FMCG business.

GUJARAT AS A ‘GO-TO MARKET’ STATE

  • Independence to sell a wide range of products under several categories, including staples, processed food, and other daily essentials
  • Products under the brand have been made available to consumers and kirana partners in Gujarat
  • Reliance Retail Ventures plans to develop Gujarat as a ‘go-to market’ state to stabilise execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national roll-out for the brand
  • The move marks Reliance Consumer’s push into India’s large fast-moving consumer products market where it already has presence via several private labels that are being sold in Reliance Retail stores

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 20:34 IST

`
