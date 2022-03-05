Reliance Industries opens country's 'largest biz, commerce hub' in Mumbai

(RIL) announced the opening of the country’s largest business, commerce and cultural destination — the Jio World Centre — spread across 18.5 acres at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The initial launches are the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the musical Fountain of Joy and The Jio World Convention Centre. The Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year, RIL said in a release.

The Jio World Centre will include a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the convention facility.

Nita Ambani was quoted as saying in the release, “Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to path breaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story.”

Over 250 teachers from BMC schools and other schools across Mumbai were invited to attend the opening show.