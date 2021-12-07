JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Industries spends Rs 922 cr to top CSR expenditure chart in FY21

India Inc's overall spends dip 64%; TCS and Wipro take second and third spots, respectively

Topics
India Inc | CSR | Reliance Industries

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries

While India Inc's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure in FY21 dropped 64 per cent to Rs 8,828 crore, Reliance Industries spent Rs 922 crore during that period, topping the charts in as top spender in CSR activities. The Tata Group’s flagship company TCS was the second highest spend Rs 674 crore while Wipro was third, with Rs 246 crore.
.

Reliance Industries has been consistent in its CSR mission and committed itself very early to lead India’s Fight against Covid. Reliance contributed Rs 561 crore to various state governments and to the Centre in an effort to tackle the pandemic, the company said.

First Published: Tue, December 07 2021. 17:16 IST

