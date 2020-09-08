Reliance Industries taps Facebook, KKR for investment in retail biz

Reliance Industries (RIL) has started preliminary talks with Facebook and private equity fund KKR, the two entities that bought stake in RIL-run Jio Platforms, to make an investment in its retail business too. The two are among the 13 that have invested over $20 billion in Jio Platforms for over a 30 per cent stake.

It is believed these investors have informally been given an option to also put in money in Reliance Retail once the monetisation process of the company starts after the acquisition of the retail business of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group. US private equity ...