Timely resolution of FDA action key for Indian pharma's US pipeline
Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years

In the last 20 years, RIL's net profit has grown at a CAGR of 15.7 per cent

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

RIL's net profit at consolidated level has jumped 18.5 times in the last two-decades growing from Rs 3280 crore in FY02 to Rs 60,705 crore in FY22. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been one of the top performing companies in the large cap space under the chairmanship of Mukesh Ambani and has beaten the broader market both in terms of earnings growth and shareholder returns. In the last 20 years, RIL’s net profit has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7 per cent while its net sales have grown at a CAGR of 15.1 per cent. RIL’s net profit at consolidated level has jumped 18.5 times in the last two decades growing from Rs 3280 crore in FY02 to Rs 60,705 crore in FY22; its net sales grew 16.6 times from Rs 42,129 crore to Rs 6.99 trillion.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:55 IST

