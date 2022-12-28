Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years

Limited (RIL) has been one of the top performing in the large cap space under the chairmanship of and has beaten the broader market both in terms of earnings growth and shareholder returns. In the last 20 years, RIL’s net profit has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7 per cent while its net sales have grown at a CAGR of 15.1 per cent. RIL’s net profit at consolidated level has jumped 18.5 times in the last two decades growing from Rs 3280 crore in FY02 to Rs 60,705 crore in FY22; its net sales grew 16.6 times from Rs 42,129 crore to Rs 6.99 trillion.